Grace Presbyterian Church To Honor Dr. H. Leslie Adams

Twenty-seven years ago Grace Presbyterian Church had the honor of turning Grace’s musical program over into the hands of world-renowned composer, Dr. H. Leslie Adams. Now Grace is celebrating Dr. Adams’ ninetieth birthday with a concert in his honor. On Saturday, December 10th, a concert will take place at 2:00 PM at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1659 Rosewood Avenue, Lakewood.

Guest artists will be gifting the audience with many of Dr. Adam’s works. Pianists Nicole diPaolo and Dan Overly, of the Cleveland Music Settlement, will be at the piano and violin. Additionally there will be pieces played by Tamara Kazy and Katherine Calvey on flute and piccolo. Brandy Birdsong, lyricist, vocalist and personal friend of Dr. Adams, will be flying in for the concert. Ms. Birdsong was the lyricist for Dr. Adams’ “Daybirth” and “Coming back to Cleveland.”

After the concert there will be a reception in the church’s social hall. Friends of Dr. Adams are invited to attend. Gifts are not necessary, but if anyone wants to send a birthday card, mail it to the church or bring it to the concert.

The Grace Family feels so honored to know Dr. Adams and to get to experience both his incredible music and his warm and loving friendship.