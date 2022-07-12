December Events At Lakewood Public Library

Meet the Author- "Christmas in Cleveland"

Book by Alan Dutka

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Many Clevelanders recall the Sterling-Lindner Christmas trees, shopping at the Twigbee Shop and visits with Mr. Jingeling. Local author Alan Dutka will share fond recollections of bygone holiday seasons. Alan Dutka has authored nine books on Cleveland history and has made multiple media appearances. This program is presented in partnership with the Lakewood Historical Society. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.

Meet the Author- "The Storytelling Code: 10 Simple Rules to Shape and Tell a Brilliant Story"

Book by Dana Norris

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Master the art of storytelling using ten rules to help shape your story and share it confidently. Whether you’re practicing job interview skills or giving a wedding speech, local author Dana Norris provides help on crafting a narrative and building public speaking skills. Dana Norris is the founder of Story Club, a monthly storytelling show. Her work has been featured in cleveland.com, Cleveland Scene, the Chicago Tribune, and others. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.