Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Pre-school Story Time:For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler

This four-week pre-school story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. You and your toddler and preschoolers will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. The focus is on skills with your participation as a model. Registration is required. Register once for all four weeks.

Main Library- Tuesdays, January 3- January 24, 2023

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays, January 4- January 25, 2023

11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Thursdays, January 5- January 26, 2023

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.



Just Baby 'N Me: For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Just Baby 'N Me is a four-week lap-sit story time ideal for babies from birth through early walkers. The focus is on rhymes, songs, finger plays and exploring short books together. Registration is required. Register once for all four weeks.

Mondays, January 2- January 23, 2023

6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, January 4- January 25, 2023

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursdays, January 5- January 26, 2022

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.



Pajama Party: For You and Your 2 to 6 Year-Old Child

Make the Library a part of your bedtime routine with an evening story time. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and bring their stuffed animal friends to snuggle. Join us as we wind down for the night. This four-week story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. You and your children will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. The focus is on skills with your participation as a model. Registration is required. Register once for all four weeks.

Tuesdays, January 3- January 24, 2023

6:00-6:30 p.m.



Dear Ukraine: Ukrainian Folk Tales and Craft

Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Main Library Activity Room

For Students in Kindergarten through Second Grade

Do you like stories about animals? Ukrainian folk tales and fairy tales often use animals to show us how we can succeed with the challenges life brings us and encourage us to never give up! Join us October 12 as we read "Kolobok the Small Round Bun” retold and illustrated by Olha Tkachenkoand and create our own piece of Ukrainian art. Registration is required.



To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.