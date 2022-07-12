Avenue Home And Cotton: Two Lakewood Gems

"What would our community be like without this store or any of our other local shops"? A collection of phrases such as this are framed and perched upon the counters of both Avenue Home and Cotton. Directly across the street from each other on Detroit Avenue, they represent two exceptional small businesses in our city.



Both establishments are owned by founder, David Stein, and have been in operation for approximately 20 and 10 years respectively.

Avenue Home (formerly Plantation Home) features home decor including wall art, compelling art pieces and eye-catching accent pillows. There is a selection of furniture as well, some of which can be custom upholstered.

"The New Yorker Encyclopedia of Cartoons," a two-volume set of the publication's high-brow comics, represents the diverse and distinctive nature of what is found here. There are plenty of edibles to savor such as mint julep bourbon balls and flavored nuts. For the adventurous cook, how about a gourmet duck fat cooking oil spray!



Aside from their core inventory, presently there is an impressive amount of holiday product oozing with charm. The merchandise showcased here and at Cotton is truly unique. Both also represent a more intimate retail experience.



Cotton has a variety of textiles whether they be clothing, bedding or towels (both bath and kitchen). There are fashion accessories such as tote bags too. For those who like to entertain, etched barware and interesting serving pieces will add flair to your gathering. Frames, soaps and candles are perfect for gifts. There is a strong presence of seasonal merchandise this time of year as well.

To really lighten the mood, the clever and sarcastic quips found on the inventory of cocktail napkins will make you laugh out loud and are sure to delight your guests. Both stores offer an abundance of carefully selected product. Act quickly if you see something you like as some items may be of limited quantity. When visiting their websites, be sure to click on "David's Corner" which offers segments covering a variety of design topics.

Although these shops are located in Lakewood, there are many customers who travel from the east side and beyond. Some come in for inspiration. One patron was overheard telling Cotton's manager, "You have such a talent for bringing this all together." With that in mind, what should be appreciated about Avenue Home and Cotton is their attention to detail, even down to window displays. Right now you'll see animated figures, colorful lights and a backdrop with a vintage Santa. All create a sense of theater and glamor reminiscent of days gone by.

Consider what treasures exist here in your own neighborhood before planning your next trip to the mall or finalizing that online purchase. Avenue Home and Cotton are two venues that we are fortunate to have, and they each contribute beautifully to the mosaic of what makes Lakewood special.

Avenue Home is located at 14401 Detroit Avenue #1; 216-227-4663. Cotton is at 14400 Detroit; 216-712-7500.

Adelaide Crnko is a Lakewood resident.