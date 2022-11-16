Ranger Runner Earns All-Ohio

Congratulations to Lakewood High cross country runners Luka Bork and Charlie Payne, who competed in the Division 1 State Championship Meet on Nov. 5.

Luka finished 12th overall and earned All-Ohio status with his finish of 15:27. Charlie finished 46th out of a field of 180 with a time of 16:27. The two earned a place at the State Meet thanks to their performances at Regionals a week earlier. Luke, a junior, earned fourth place at Regionals and Charlie, also a junior, finished in 28th. Ranger Josie Kavc also earned a spot at Regionals.

Congratulations to these outstanding athletes along with their coaches, Charlie Moore (boys coach) and Adam Swiat (girls coach).