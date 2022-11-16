LCAC Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Back In Mid-November

For over 30 years, Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. has provided holiday food baskets for hundreds of Lakewood families and senior citizens.



When the pandemic first began in 2020, LCAC, like so many organizations, had to find a different way to help Lakewood families without hosting our twice-yearly food drives or our spring cleaning drive.



In lieu of food drives, LCAC distributed $50 Giant Eagle gift cards to 300 families twice in 2020 and three times in 2021. In addition, we hosted a drive-thru diaper drive in 2020.



With COVID numbers decreasing, LCAC hosted its Spring Cleaning Drive in mid-May, keeping its event outdoors to ensure everyone’s safety and comfort levels.



Now, with the holiday season approaching, LCAC is getting ready for its Thanksgiving Food Drive to serve Lakewood residents in need.



This neighborhood tradition is only possible with the support of the entire community. In less than two weeks, LCAC will be hosting its Thanksgiving Food Drive for the first time since 2019 and will need volunteers of all ages to sort food items, bag 150 bags of food and deliver them to the community.



The LCAC Thanksgiving Food Drive will take place at the Lakewood Masonic Temple, at 15300 Detroit Ave., over two days.



On Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., non-perishable food donations will be sorted. Later that evening, LCAC members and volunteers will gather from 6-7:30 p.m. to bag non-perishable food.



On Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon, LCAC members and volunteers will bag perishable food and then hand deliver both non-perishable and perishable bags filled with Thanksgiving fixings to the community.



The event will be held regardless of the weather, so dress accordingly to stay warm and dry.



Volunteers are welcome to join as little or as much as they’d like… better yet, bring friends, family and neighbors.



For more information or to make a monetary donation, visit www.LCAC.info. Make sure to follow Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation on Facebook for updates on the Thanksgiving Food Drive and to keep up-to-date with the organization.

Sara Crawford is a long-time Lakewood resident and a recent journalism graduate from Kent State.