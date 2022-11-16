Lakewood High School Girls Soccer Has Strongest Showing In Recent History

The LHS Girls Soccer Team ended one of its most successful seasons with a 12-5 record and a first place finish in the Great Lakes Conference East Division. The team was led by a talented group of senior captains in Sam Hudak, Mallory Zavatchen, Lauren Barber and Annette Doren. Although the season ended in a miserable, rainy, windy loss to Rocky River in the Conference Finals game, the girls and their fans had many happy memories to bring with them moving forward in their lives.

The season opened with an epic come-from-behind victory against local rival and perennial powerhouse Westlake. With the final goal crossing the goal line as the buzzer sounded, Mallory Zavatchen closed out the win with her second goal of the game, for a 4-3 win as the student body stormed the field celebrating with the team. Another highlight included a 3-2 win against last year's East Division Champions Buckeye. The team was led by Mallory Zavatchen's 30 points and 12 goals, followed closely by fellow Senior Captain Annette Doren with 26 points and 10 goals. The future also looks bright as the next two high scorers were Sophomore Helen Fraunfelder with 16 points and 7 goals and freshman Willow Trapp with 14 points and 6 goals.

The team would not be where they are without a strong defense led by Great Lakes Conference Goal Keeper of the Year Lauren Barber who in the course of her four-year career will hold every goal-keeping record at Lakewood. Lauren had Senior two-time Captain Sam Hudak in front of her at Center Back. Lauren and Sam were joined by Mallory and Annette as 1st Team All Conference players. Lauren was also First Team All Greater Cleveland and Mallory was 2nd Team all Greater Cleveland, both of whom were invited to participate in the Greater Cleveland All Star Game to be played on November 19th. The other seniors who led this team are Clare McKay, Clare Morrissey, Ava Carroll, Grace Hildebrandt, Belle Orlando, Rose Lipka, Sophie Craciun, Abigail Marsh and Paw Say Htoo. Congratulations on a great year ladies and Go Rangers!

Ted Nagel is the Lakewood High School Girls Varsity Soccer Coach.