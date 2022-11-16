District Hosting Seniors Holiday Breakfast

The Lakewood City Schools' tradition of holding a holiday breakfast for our community's senior citizens returns after a three-year hiatus! The event will happen on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 9 am at Hayes Elementary School.

Guests will hear from Superintendent Maggie Niedzwiecki with an update on District developments of note and also enjoy some holiday entertainment from our Hayes students.

There is no cost for the breakfast, but RSVPs are required. Please call 216-529-4074 or email christine.gordillo@lakewoodcityschools.org to reserve your spot! The deadline to RSVP is Dec. 7.