I decided to stop by Cleveland Vegan for dinner, and I am oh so glad I did! The food was flavorsome, and the customer service was exceptional. Although I usually order the Classic Gyro or the Fried Chicken Sandwich with fries, I decided to boldly step outside my comfort zone on this particular day. (To my fellow cautious restaurant-goers who always order their tried-and-true dishes when dining at a familiar establishment, you know just how brave this was! But it paid off.) I asked the waitress about her personal recommendations, and she enthusiastically informed me of her favorites as well as some staff picks.

Per her advice, I enjoyed quite a few new dishes. Among them was the Garlic Parmesan Brussel Sprouts, which perfectly balanced the tang from the garlic parmesan with the bitterness of the vegetable. The Lobster Roll, served cold, also boasted the distinctly sweet taste of fresh crab. This roll paired surprisingly well with the Loaded Nachos, which were deliciously smothered in cashew cheese, tofu, and other goodies.

I ordered some new drinks to pair with these delectable dishes as well. I usually get the Blueberry Breakfast Smoothie, but I thought, why not mix it up? The Creamy Strawberry and Banana Smoothie was indeed creamy, which we all know is hard to achieve with vegan ingredients! I also sampled a Chocolate Charge-Up Smoothie, which contained a tasty blend of chocolate, banana, and espresso.

Of course, I had to round out this meal with the perfect dessert: The Chocolate Cupcake. This cupcake was mouthwatering with sweet, lavender-colored frosting and a cookie crumble topping. I’ll be adding this to my usual order!

Overall, my experience at Cleveland Vegan was lovely. It wasn’t too crowded inside, and the large windows provided lots of natural light, which I love. The space was also very clean. The atmosphere truly added to the dining experience. They even have a Thanksgiving Catering Menu, from which I will definitely be ordering my Thanksgiving meal this year!

Cleveland Vegan is at 17112 Detroit Avenue 216-221-0201

Pebbles Brown is a foodie who is excited to share the things that interest her the most- Culture and Food. She hopes that as you follow along with her journey, she will spark your excitement and help you nurture your own passions and projects, whether that be food and culture, or something else. All her content is entirely unique to her thoughts and experiences, and she hopes you enjoy what she has to say.