Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Celebrate! Paper Flower Crowns

Main Library- Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Madison Branch- Thursday, December 8, 2022, 4:00pm - 5:00pm

For Students in First through Sixth Grades.

This is the season for celebrations. Get in a festive mood and crown yourself with a beautiful crown made of paper flowers that you make yourself. Paper flower crowns are called vinok in Ukraine and include streamers falling off the back of the crown. Your own paper flower garland to wear around your head, including streamers, will put you in a festive mood. Registration is required. Register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.



Smiling Sunflowers for Little Ones

Main Library- Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 10:30am - 11:15am

Madison Branch- Thursday, December 8, 2022, 10:30am - 11:15am,

For You and Your 2-to-6-Year-Old Child

Listen to a story about Sunflowers and help the Library grow a sunflower (paper) garden. The Library will create a garden inside of the Library as a visual tribute to Ukrainian people. Sunflowers are a Ukrainian symbol of peace. Create one sunflower for the Library’s sunflower garden and one to take home. This simple sunflower craft will brighten your day! Registration is required. Register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.



Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.