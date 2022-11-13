I recently visited a store called A Taste of Europe, where authentic Eastern European delicacies line the shelves, and a medley of aromas meets you around every corner. Fresh from the kitchen, homemade food fills this humble shop to the brim. Inside, you will find an assortment of meats from various countries, such as Hungary, Croatia, Ukraine, and Russia. The store also provides a diverse selection of foreign wines, beers, and even water. The best part? Most of the food is made by hand by women in Albania, like the Burek, a delicious spinach pie.

Visiting A Taste of Europe was a voyage of excitement for me. From learning the cultural names of foreign cuisines to tasting and buying unfamiliar foods, I was in my element as a food lover. I even had the pleasure of meeting the owner, Dafina Bedini, originally from Albania. She summarizes her shop's allure in just one sentence: “It makes people feel like they’re at home.” Since they opened their doors in 2010, many loyal customers have continued to pace the aisles in search of unique flavors, and they find them quite easily. The ingredients and foods used at A Taste of Europe taste so authentic that most of their customers themselves are from overseas! It is truly an experience like no other in the Lakewood area.

I urge you to visit and load your cart with specialty food items! My favorites while visiting were the Sha Bal, the Hungarian Paprika Salami, and the gourmet smoked cheeses. Everything had such immense flavor and tasted like nothing I’d had before. A Taste of Europe truly transports you overseas to a place where curiously scrumptious and homemade food is the norm!

A Taste of Europe is located at 15512 Madison Aveue.538-9899.

