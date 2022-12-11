Studio West 117 Grand Opening

by Debra O'Bryan

Studio West 117 had its grand opening last weekend at the Fieldhouse, Lakewood's newest most progressive development catering to businesses and services for the LGBTQ+ community. Thousands turned out to see phase one unveiled: A housing complex and entertainment venue, sports gymnasium, three restaurants (Muze Gastropub, Trellis, and Eat Me Pizzeria), a gorgeous rooftop patio, a state of the art teaching / demonstrating kitchen, courtyard and so much more.

This vision is being brought to fruition by developers Daniel Budish and Betsy Figgie. "Lakewood has always been known as a friendly place, we wanted to make this area the center of gravity for the LGBTQ+ community," said Betsy.

The next phases down the road are the development of the Phantasy Theater, an apartment complex, health and wellness facility and more to be completed by 2025.

