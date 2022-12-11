Studio West 117 Grand Opening

Studio West 117 had its grand opening last weekend at the Fieldhouse, Lakewood's newest most progressive development catering to businesses and services for the LGBTQ+ community. Thousands turned out to see phase one unveiled: A housing complex and entertainment venue, sports gymnasium, three restaurants (Muze Gastropub, Trellis, and Eat Me Pizzeria), a gorgeous rooftop patio, a state of the art teaching / demonstrating kitchen, courtyard and so much more.

This vision is being brought to fruition by developers Daniel Budish and Betsy Figgie. "Lakewood has always been known as a friendly place, we wanted to make this area the center of gravity for the LGBTQ+ community," said Betsy.

The next phases down the road are the development of the Phantasy Theater, an apartment complex, health and wellness facility and more to be completed by 2025.