Superintendent's Message

Dear Lakewood Families:

It’s hard to believe we are almost into November! The first quarter of the school year flew by, however I don’t want to turn the page on a new quarter without celebrating some of the great things that happened from August to October.

First, l want to congratulate our five National Merit Scholars: Semifinalists Tyler DiLoreto, Jamie Holland and Maddie Oldfield; and Commended Students Alex Peterson and Lila Wright. These five students are wonderful representatives of the District and Lakewood High School and we are proud of their hard work and dedication to their studies. We also celebrated 67 AP Scholars and a perfect AP score by 2022 graduate Inga Wilhelmy, junior Jacquie Hudak winning the Maltz Museum Stop The Hate essay contest and a $20,000 scholarship, and Harding Middle School earning a Stop the Hate building award for its anti-bias efforts. It’s great to see our students and staff being recognized for their work in and out of the classroom and taking our diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging focus to heart.

Earlier in the quarter, the District also learned of its Ohio Report Card results. In the new five-star rating system, we are proud to report that the District earned five stars in the Gap Closing category (how well school districts are meeting performance expectations for their most vulnerable students), four stars in the Achievement and Progress categories, and three stars in Early Literacy and Graduation Rate.

I continue to be impressed with how our teachers and students are exhibiting our Vision of a Lakewood Graduate and Vision of a Lakewood Educator in the classrooms. The Math in Business Symposium I and many families attended at Harding is a prime example of students collaborating, thinking critically and creatively and using a growth mindset. The results were fantastic as students displayed their findings in informative and well-designed graphics and shared results with the symposium guests.

I look forward to seeing what great learning experiences are to come in the remaining quarters!

Respectfully,



Maggie Niedzwiecki

Superintendent