Starr Gazer
NOVEMBER
ARIES: Your luck is coming from behind the scenes Ram, be careful it doesn’t expand into something too big to handle; on a positive note, money comes to you from others, hmmm.
TAURUS: The Sun is shining in the Bull Pen’s relationship sector, and luck appears when you come out from under that rock & make the rounds with your friendships & organizations.
GEMINI: The Twins are getting a double dose of pleasure this month; your health seems to benefit from the golden beams of the Sun highlighting your 6th house & Jupiter on your Career.
CANCER: The Crab needs to dig itself out of the sand & come out of its shell; romance is waiting, luck & love could come to you from a faraway land or a foreigner, l’amore e`qui.
LEO: The Lion/Lioness is right at home this month in the Jungle; good fortune comes to you from others, all that generosity has paid off; be grateful, share the wealth & it shall multiply.
VIRGO: It’s time to do a little networking around the neighborhood. Are there turkeys that need to be given away? Spending time in the community might bring a significant other your way.
LIBRA: The Sun is shining on your finances; your only dilemma is where to spread the green; Jupiter is making a blessed visit to the house of health; remember moderation is the key…
SCORPIO: It’s about the Scorpion this month; count your blessings; you’ve got a few eyes taking an interest in you, don’t give away all your secrets; take your time to smell the roses.
SAGITTARIUS: It’s time for the Centaur to do some major soul-searching with the Sun making a stay in your house of self-reflection & secrets; Jupiter lands in your place of home & family.
CAPRICORN: The Goat is ramping up its community networking & expanding its associations, Jupiter is making benefic connections for you, and friendships abound everywhere, say Grazie.
AQUARIUS: Your career sector of the month is blazing with Jupiter’s golden touch & your finances are receiving a boost from the Sun’s rays; find innovative ways to spread the blessings.
PISCES: Jupiter’s entry back into Pisces is giving the fish something to swim home about; while the Sun is shining on foreign waters, it wouldn’t hurt to see how the other ponds live.
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.