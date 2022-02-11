Starr Gazer

NOVEMBER



ARIES: Your luck is coming from behind the scenes Ram, be careful it doesn’t expand into something too big to handle; on a positive note, money comes to you from others, hmmm.



TAURUS: The Sun is shining in the Bull Pen’s relationship sector, and luck appears when you come out from under that rock & make the rounds with your friendships & organizations.



GEMINI: The Twins are getting a double dose of pleasure this month; your health seems to benefit from the golden beams of the Sun highlighting your 6th house & Jupiter on your Career.



CANCER: The Crab needs to dig itself out of the sand & come out of its shell; romance is waiting, luck & love could come to you from a faraway land or a foreigner, l’amore e`qui.



LEO: The Lion/Lioness is right at home this month in the Jungle; good fortune comes to you from others, all that generosity has paid off; be grateful, share the wealth & it shall multiply.



VIRGO: It’s time to do a little networking around the neighborhood. Are there turkeys that need to be given away? Spending time in the community might bring a significant other your way.



LIBRA: The Sun is shining on your finances; your only dilemma is where to spread the green; Jupiter is making a blessed visit to the house of health; remember moderation is the key…



SCORPIO: It’s about the Scorpion this month; count your blessings; you’ve got a few eyes taking an interest in you, don’t give away all your secrets; take your time to smell the roses.



SAGITTARIUS: It’s time for the Centaur to do some major soul-searching with the Sun making a stay in your house of self-reflection & secrets; Jupiter lands in your place of home & family.



CAPRICORN: The Goat is ramping up its community networking & expanding its associations, Jupiter is making benefic connections for you, and friendships abound everywhere, say Grazie.



AQUARIUS: Your career sector of the month is blazing with Jupiter’s golden touch & your finances are receiving a boost from the Sun’s rays; find innovative ways to spread the blessings.



PISCES: Jupiter’s entry back into Pisces is giving the fish something to swim home about; while the Sun is shining on foreign waters, it wouldn’t hurt to see how the other ponds live.



Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.