Rotary Assists With Produce Distribution

Ten Rotary club members and friends volunteered October 15 at Trinity Lakewood Community Outreach's monthly produce distribution. Three tons of food was distributed to about 80 families, with the remainder delivered to St. Augustine food pantry in Tremont.

Participants were John Chandler and grandson, Jim Harris, Marjorie Corrigan, Jon and Mary Fancher, George and Lily Hwang and nephew Kyle, and Curt Brosky.

The distribution takes place, rain or shine, May through November, in the parking lot of Lakewood Congregational Church at 1375 W. Clifton (Detroit Avenue and West Clifton) in Lakewood.