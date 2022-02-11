Of Shifting Standards And Contesting Contests

It seems there’s been

A shift

In thinking in this country….

The idea, fairly recent,

Of some contestants (politicians)

Deciding before a contest

That they have already won!

They are ready to contest

The contest’s results, (if not in their favor),

Before it even happens!

So why bother with elections?

Don’t take part in something you regard

As flawed to begin with!

At least have the decency to protest

By staying out of it!

Did you not learn by third grade

That losing happens?

And when you lose, you need to

Step aside?

So disturbing that minds have again been corralled

To think the unthinkable.

It has happened before

With horrific results.

Jean Brinich is a retired family nurse practitioner and a Lakewood returnee.