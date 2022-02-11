Of Shifting Standards And Contesting Contests
It seems there’s been
A shift
In thinking in this country….
The idea, fairly recent,
Of some contestants (politicians)
Deciding before a contest
That they have already won!
They are ready to contest
The contest’s results, (if not in their favor),
Before it even happens!
So why bother with elections?
Don’t take part in something you regard
As flawed to begin with!
At least have the decency to protest
By staying out of it!
Did you not learn by third grade
That losing happens?
And when you lose, you need to
Step aside?
So disturbing that minds have again been corralled
To think the unthinkable.
It has happened before
With horrific results.
Jean Brinich is a retired family nurse practitioner and a Lakewood returnee.
jean brinich
Retired family nurse practitioner, Lakewood returnee