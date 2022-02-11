Meet Lakewood’s New Law Director, Ernie Vargo

Welcome Ernie Vargo, the new Law Director for the City of Lakewood!

Mayor George administered the oath of office to Ernie at the October 18th city council meeting. Ernie comes to the City after a long and successful career at Baker Hostetler, where he spent 37 years in the fields of antitrust and complex commercial litigation with a focused, accountable, and results-oriented approach to every case and client need. He has achieved ranking in Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business and in The Best Lawyers in America since 2008. Additionally, he served as the President of the Board of Trustees for the nonprofit organization, Youth Challenge from 2013 to 2015 and he continues to volunteer his time with the organization as an Attorney Volunteer.

Ernie has lived in Lakewood for 19 years with his wife Trisha, three teen-age children, and two cats who keep him busy. He enjoys hiking, reading about World War II, and watching OSU football.