Mayor's Corner: Happy Halloween

Earlier this year, the City of Lakewood was excited to announce plans for the redevelopment of the former Lakewood Hospital site. That plan met the goals identified by our residents, including community and economic development; priorities for public space; high quality architectural and environmental design; diverse and affordable housing; historic preservation; active commercial uses; and workforce growth.



If you have driven by the site lately, you will have noticed construction vehicles and a team of workers performing site preparation work as the project advances. Last week, the development team from CASTO also had multiple meetings here as they continue to fine tune details of the site plan. Last Monday, they attended Lakewood City Council’s meeting, which was held jointly with members of the Lakewood Board of Education, where they engaged in dialogue on details of the development deal and pro forma. CASTO also presented to our local Architectural Board of Review, which provided more feedback and guidance on the latest concepts for the site plan.



Our City Planning and Development team continues to work hand-in-hand with the CASTO development team to incorporate feedback and provide updates and communication to the City administration, council, and relevant boards. My administration is pleased with the progress being made and we know that the final product will meet the high standards for design, materials, and planning for which Lakewood is known. Both our team from City Hall and CASTO are also in consistent conversations with our anchor tenant, Roundstone Insurance, the rapidly-growing local Lakewood business, with over 100 employees today and expectations to add 100 more in the next few years.



In related news, I was also happy to be invited to be part of the grand opening of the Fieldhouse at Hird and Detroit. As the cornerstone of phase I of the $100 million Studio West 117 development that aims to serve Greater Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ community, the Fieldhouse will provide a welcoming gathering space for all. The grand opening event was a great opportunity to see the new space and get a taste of the overall vision for this impressive project. Look for more news from City Hall on subsequent phases of the project in the months to come.



Finally, it was a pleasure that so many of you were out and about this Monday with your children trick-or-treating on Halloween. I enjoyed seeing so many boys and girls running from door to door with broad smiles on their faces, and so many parents doing their best to keep up! As we handed out candy from the porch, I was reminded of the incredible sense of community we have in Lakewood. It’s something I am so grateful for and which I will never take for granted.