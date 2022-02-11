Light Up Lakewood 2022 To Spread Holiday Cheer On December 3

The most joyous of Lakewood traditions is returning to Downtown Lakewood for the 16th annual celebration. The spirit of the season will come to life with holiday cheer when Light Up Lakewood 2022 takes place on Saturday, December 3 from 4 to 8 p.m.



Sponsored by First Federal Lakewood and presented by LakewoodAlive, Light Up Lakewood celebrates the season and the richness of our city’s vibrancy. This free, family-friendly event on Detroit Avenue in Downtown Lakewood features a holiday parade, lighting ceremony, winter fireworks, The Roundstone Beer Garden, Holiday Train, live music, ice carvings, hot chocolate, food trucks, children’s games and more.



Attendees are invited to stroll Lakewood's downtown district and visit local shops and restaurants while taking in the sights and sounds of one of Northeast Ohio's largest holiday celebrations. Light Up Lakewood serves as a marquee event for the entire region.



Light Up Lakewood represents a long-held holiday celebration of Lakewood’s sense of community. Guests will be delighted by the festive atmosphere which includes the twinkle of holiday lights, the cheerful sounds of carolers and the warmth of hot beverages.



Highlights include indoor a Holiday Market; The Roundstone Beer Garden sponsored by Roundstone Insurance; the ever-popular Holiday Parade sponsored by Lindsay Perrico State Farm, which commences at Belle & Detroit Avenues at 5 p.m. and ends at Arthur Avenue; the Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at City Center Park and a can't-miss fireworks show at 7 p.m. over Kauffman Park.



Schedule of Events for Light Up Lakewood 2022:

• 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Ongoing performances at Lakewood Baptist Church with a surprise visitor

• 3 p.m. – Royalty Scholarship Ceremony at Avenue Home

• 4 p.m. – Festival Kickoff

• Holiday Market at the Lakewood Masonic Temple

• The Roundstone Beer Garden sponsored by Roundstone Insurance on Detroit Avenue between Belle and Marlowe Avenues

• Food Trucks

• Outdoor Vendors

• DJs spinning festive tunes

• 4-8 p.m. – Santa visits in front of Lakewood Public Library

• 5 p.m. – Holiday Parade starting at Belle and Detroit Avenues, headed westbound on Detroit Avenue

• 5:30-8 p.m. – Live music by The Sellouts at City Center Main Stage

• 6:30 p.m. – Lighting Ceremony at Main Stage at City Center Park (in front of the Marc’s Plaza)

• 7 p.m. – Fireworks Show sponsored by First Federal Lakewood over Kauffman Park

• 7:45 p.m. – Final Pour at The Roundstone Beer Garden



“We are excited to once again welcome our neighbors and visitors from across the region for Light Up Lakewood, our signature community event," said Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive. "Whether you're feeling the spirit of the holiday season or simply wish to enjoy a festive, family-friendly community atmosphere, no event better showcases our city's vibrancy than this long-standing Lakewood tradition.”





Light Up Lakewood Festival Royalty Scholarship Application



As part of our commitment to fostering and sustaining vibrant neighborhoods, LakewoodAlive partners with David Stein, owner of Avenue Home to provide two $500 scholarships to Lakewood residents who are high school juniors in the 2022-23 school year. This scholarship celebrates community service, pride in Lakewood, and a commitment to further strengthening the community. Finalists will be selected to be interviewed; ultimately, two Royalty will be chosen by the selection committee as the scholarship recipients. View the scholarship application, which is due via email or postmarked November 11, 2022.



For more information and continued updates, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/LightUpLakewood.