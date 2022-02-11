Keep Lakewood Beautiful Announces 2022 Beautiful Home Awards Honorees

Keep Lakewood Beautiful proudly announces the winners of our 2022 Beautiful Home Awards Contest, an initiative celebrating Lakewood homes with eye-popping landscaping, well-maintained property, and that extra something that makes it “beautiful.”

Congratulations to the following seven households, representing each of Lakewood’s original school districts: Harry & Patricia Johnson (Clarence Avenue), Bertha Young (Clifton Boulevard), Tatlija & Fehim Coralic (Concord Drive), Jon & Kali Portz (Elmwood Avenue), Ronald Manner (Lewis Drive), Leahanna & Libero Puccini (Summit Avenue), and Joseph & Elizabeth Bratko (Wayne Avenue).

All seven winning households were honored during a reception as part of the Lakewood City Council meeting held on October 17. Winners received a plaque to place on their homes. Lakewood Mayor Meghan George, members of Lakewood City Council, and members of the Keep Lakewood Beautiful board partook in the festivities.

Keep Lakewood Beautiful has orchestrated the Beautiful Home Awards Contest for more than 20 years. A call for public nominations is issued each summer and Keep Lakewood Beautiful received more than 50 nominations.

“We are pleased to once again be able to recognize the very deserving winners of our Beautiful Home Awards Contest,” said Melissa Meehan, Keep Lakewood Beautiful Chairperson. “Lakewood has a reputation as a city of beautiful homes, and this year’s nominees did not disappoint. It’s an honor for our organization to be able to celebrate community members who go above and beyond when it comes to caring for their homes.”

The Keep Lakewood Beautiful organization was established in 1982 to promote civic involvement through public interest in the general improvement of the environment of Lakewood. The volunteer board initiates, plans and coordinates programs for litter prevention, solid waste reduction, recycling, and green space beautification. Learn more by visiting lakewoodoh.gov/keep-lakewood-beautiful, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Looking to get involved? Contact us at keeplkwdbeautiful@gmail.com.

Matt Bixenstine enjoys all things Lakewood, especially walking his basset hound through Madison Park.