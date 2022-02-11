Halloween At Barton Senior Center

Pizza, pop and bags of candy were treats served at the Barton Senior Center Halloween party October 19. The mid afternoon event saw some residents of the Westerly Senior Apartments arriving in costumes which included cowboy hats, a toga or dressing up as Cruella Deville. Others simply came as themselves. A colorful autumn backdrop installed in the Carr Lounge facilitated creating photo souvenirs. Revelers listened and danced to themed oldies such as "Ghostbusters" and "Witchy Woman." The festivities concluded with best costume prizes being awarded. For those in attendance, it was an opportunity for socialization and fun. It was also a perfect example of how, at any age, Halloween can still bring out the kid in anyone.

Adelaide Crnko is a Lakewood resident.