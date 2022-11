On Saturday, November 12, H2O and St. Edwards students sill be volunteering to rake leaves for Lakewood Senior homeowners who are unable to do it themselves. They will rake back, side and front of yard to the tree lawn (no bagging).

Please note: You must be home to sign waiver, be a Lakewood homeowner and 60 years of age or older.

Call Susan today to register: 216-521-1515