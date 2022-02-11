Final Fall Concert In Lakewood For Congito Jaffe

On Saturday, November 12th, 6pm-7:30 pm noted local singer songwriter Congito Jaffe will present his fifth performance at the Blue Cafe, 15715 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio.

Congito's fall tour has featured well received stops at Brent Kirby's 10x3 songwriters showcase at the Bop Stop, Blue Sky Brews in Cleveland and a slot performing and studying technique at John D. Lamb's retreat for songwriters in Harbor Springs Michigan.

This FREE event will feature new works by Congito and the lyrical richness of the noted poet Lady Ives, of Rocky River, Ohio principal lyricist of Congito's newest material.

Congito Jaffe is a singer/songwriter of melodic mellow folk music and veteran of Lakewood forums like Winchester songwriters' events, Kelly's pub and others. In the past he was director of InfoPLace, the career resource center for adults of Cuyahoga County Public Library, and a writer for Cleveland Jewish News--my recent political and social commentaries have appeared in JEWTHINK, the UK website of social issues.