Crossing Guards Needed

The City of Lakewood is seeking applicants for the part-time position (approximately 2 hours each day) of school crossing guard. Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school degree or GED, and complete a physical exam, drug screening and police background check. Applicants should apply online at www.lakewoodoh.gov/human-resources/. Please direct questions to Lt. Robert Minteer with the Lakewood Police Department at 216-529-6781 or robert.minteer@lakewoodoh.net.