Children's And Youth Services Programs

Dear Ukraine: Ukrainian Folk Tales and Craft

Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Main Library Activity Room

For Students in Kindergarten through Second Grade

Do you like stories about animals? Ukrainian folk tales and fairy tales often use animals to show us how we can succeed with the challenges life brings us and encourage us to never give up! Join us October 12 as we read "The Cat and the Rooster" by Ivan Malkovych and create our own piece of Ukrainian art. Registration is required. Register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.



Sunflower Garden for Ukraine

Mondays through Thursdays, October 10, 2022 through November 17, 2022

from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Main Library Activity Room and Madison Branch Children’s Program Room

For you and your pre-school child. Sunflowers are a Ukrainian symbol of peace. Help the Library grow a paper sunflower garden as a visual tribute to Ukrainian people. Create one sunflower craft for the Library’s sunflower garden and one to take home. A different sunflower craft will be offered each week. No registration is required.



Sunflower Scavenger Hunt: For All Ages

October 1, 2022 through November 30, 2022

Main Library and Madison Branch

Sunflowers have long been a beloved symbol of Ukraine and now are a symbol of peace throughout the world. Learn interesting facts about this beautiful flower as you find pictures of sunflowers placed throughout the Main Library and Madison Branch. Submit your completed scavenger hunt form to enter a drawing for a prize. No registration is required.



Jim Kleefeld’s Ohio Hauntings

Friday, November 4, 2022 / 4:30pm - 5:30pm

Main Library Multipurpose Room

For Teens in Sixth through Twelfth Grade. Hear Stories of Haunted Ohio Places. See a Display of Antique Artifacts. Experience Eerie Ghostly Events. Jim Kleefeld, a master at holding audiences' attention, has produced a spooky program just for teens. Ohio Hauntings is a 60-minute collection of stories and legends taken from non-fiction accounts of ghostly investigations and haunted happenings. Jim tells carefully researched tales like the Boy Who Loved Checkers, The Four Civil War Brothers and more. The audience will see strange antiques, learn about spiritualist powers and hear stories of scary events from the spirit world. Start your Friday entertainment with your friends at this mysterious event. No registration required.



Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.