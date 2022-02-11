104 Years Inside A Basement Wall: This Week In History

by Mark Timieski

The basement walls of my century home are getting some much needed maintenance. I found a section of the mortar that was more like sand than cement. I went at it with an old paint scraper: bits of mortar were released followed by a nearly disintegrated wad of yellowed old newspaper.    

Newspaper is certainly an unusual item in masonry. Studying the few legible words of on the bits of paper painted a pretty good story: the hardware stores would again be open on Tuesday Nov. 5th following the closing restrictions due to the Spanish Influenza. Having been in this situation recently I can only assume that a stir-crazy homeowner took the opening of the hardware stores as an opportunity to tackle some home maintenance projects. A week old wadded up newspaper would supplement the limited supplies available. Unmixed cement has a limited shelf life, and the materials probably sat unused at the hardware store for an extended time, which would undermine the life of the mortar joint.

While I wasn’t able to find any information on what year shopping restrictions would have ended in the Spanish Influenza, or even much history on this pandemic I did find another bit or story on the paper which both overshadowed the pandemic and fixed the year with certainty: another bit of legible print describes the capture of 300,000 Austrian soldiers by Italians forces in Dalmatia, which is recorded in history books and unquestionably sets the year: 1918. These were the final days of the First World War, with the last armistice signed by Germany and Allied forces just one week from this news story.

Volume 18, Issue 21, Posted 1:41 PM, 11.02.2022