Uptown Lakewood's Trick Or Treat

Join us for live music, games, prizes, and of course treats at Uptown Lakewood's Business Alliance Trick or Treat on Tuesday, October 25th between 5:30 and 7:00 PM. Look for the orange balloons outside the participating businesses on Madison Avenue between Warren Road and Hilliard.



So happy to bring this event back to Madison for a hauntingly good, fun, family time. Thank you to all the businesses taking part in the festivities. Stop in to meet old friends and make new ones. Costumes are encouraged. See you there!



Carabel Beauty Salon & Store

Carol Lynn's Salon Plus

Dollar Bank

Holistic Lakewood

Black Sheep 216

Book Brothers

Cuyahoga Collective's Charlie's Creations And More

Highland Toughbacks

New Moon

Ryco Sports

Showcase Resale Shop

Taste Of Europe

Urban Bulk foods

Barrio

The Blue Cafe

Buckeye Beer Engine

Fears Confections

Good Kind Coffee

Lala Custom Cakes

Mars Bar & Cafe

Dance Lakewood

Lakewood Chiropractic Clinic



Carol Barrett is the owner of Carol Lynn's Salon Plus. Carol is the founding member of Uptown Lakewood's Business Alliance, established in 2007.