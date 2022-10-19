Uptown Lakewood's Trick Or Treat
Join us for live music, games, prizes, and of course treats at Uptown Lakewood's Business Alliance Trick or Treat on Tuesday, October 25th between 5:30 and 7:00 PM. Look for the orange balloons outside the participating businesses on Madison Avenue between Warren Road and Hilliard.
So happy to bring this event back to Madison for a hauntingly good, fun, family time. Thank you to all the businesses taking part in the festivities. Stop in to meet old friends and make new ones. Costumes are encouraged. See you there!
Carabel Beauty Salon & Store
Carol Lynn's Salon Plus
Dollar Bank
Holistic Lakewood
Black Sheep 216
Book Brothers
Cuyahoga Collective's Charlie's Creations And More
Highland Toughbacks
New Moon
Ryco Sports
Showcase Resale Shop
Taste Of Europe
Urban Bulk foods
Barrio
The Blue Cafe
Buckeye Beer Engine
Fears Confections
Good Kind Coffee
Lala Custom Cakes
Mars Bar & Cafe
Dance Lakewood
Lakewood Chiropractic Clinic
Carol Barrett is the owner of Carol Lynn's Salon Plus. Carol is the founding member of Uptown Lakewood's Business Alliance, established in 2007.