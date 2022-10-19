Susan's Garden Dedicated At The Lakewood Family YMCA

The Lakewood Family YMCA is now an even more beautiful location. On September 18, 2022, a group of over 50 family and friends dedicated Susan’s Garden at the branch. The garden was created to honor the memory of Susan Conway Grimberg and her husband, Bill. Susan, who passed away in 2021, was an active member and steadfast volunteer at the Lakewood Y. She was instrumental in raising funds to build the new Lakewood facility in 2006 and was fondly remembered at the dedication, which was celebrated on what would have been her 73rd birthday.

The new greenspace will be utilized for YMCA programming such as yoga, youth development classes, and family engagement. Susan’s family hopes to see an active garden that enables members to enjoy the peaceful setting and energize spirit, mind, and body. "We are grateful to the Conway and Grimberg families and all donors for their support of Susan’s Garden and the YMCA of Greater Cleveland," said Joe Cerny, VP of Branch Operations who oversees the Lakewood branch. "We are thrilled to continue Susan and Bill’s legacy through this wonderful gift."