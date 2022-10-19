November Events At Lakewood Public Library

Meet the Author - "In the Heart of it All: An Unvarnished Account of My Life in Public Service"

Book by Richard F. Celeste

Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium



Please join us as former Ohio Governor Richard Celeste visits his hometown of Lakewood for a special Meet the Author program. "In the Heart of It All: An Unvarnished Account of My Life in Public Service," recounts his remarkable journey from humble beginnings in northeast Ohio to Yale, Oxford, Washington DC, India, the Ohio Governor’s Residence, and beyond. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.



Knit & Lit Book Club

Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

Come share your passion for great literature and show off your knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery and quilting works-in-progress.



November 15, 2022 The Foundling by Ann Leary



Booked for Murder Book Club

Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

If you share a passion for mystery, join the group each month to discuss your favorites and selections made by group members.



November 17, 2022 The Spellman Files by Lisa Lutz



Meet the Author - "Twin Seabees in Vietnam"

Book by Gary Romes

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

In 1968, Gary Romes and his twin brother Terry headed off to Vietnam for nine months as part of the Seabees-Naval Construction Battalions. Twin Seabees in Vietnam is their story, captured through pictures, daily diaries and written transcripts. Their post-Vietnam lives are impacted by disability and exposure to Agent Orange as a result of their time in the service. Local author Gary Romes is a retired educator. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.



Presentation- Civil War Sites of Cleveland

Presentation by Paul Siedel

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Many sites in Cleveland bear witness to Cleveland’s involvement in the Civil War. They range from St. John’s Church in Ohio City and Camp Cleveland in Tremont, to Woodland Cemetery on the East Side. Paul Siedel is a member of three area Civil War Round Tables and serves as a trustee of Woodland Cemetery, the final resting place of many of Cleveland’s Civil War figures. This program is presented in partnership with the Lakewood Historical Society.



Meet the Author- "Because I Could Not Stop For Death"

Book by Amanda Flower

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Emily Dickinson and her housemaid, Willa Noble, realize there is nothing poetic about murder. What begins as tenuous employment turns to friendship as the reclusive poet takes Willa under her wing. Amanda Flower is a USA Today bestselling and Agatha Award-winning author of over thirty-five mystery novels. In addition to being a writer, she was a librarian for fifteen years. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.