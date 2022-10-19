As the fall season begins, so comes the time for tricks and treats. How do you plan to spend the spookiest holiday of the year? If you’re looking for something fun, free, and close to home on Halloween, consider attending the scariest experience Lakewood has to offer: Nightmare on Merl Avenue!

This year, Nightmare On Merl Avenue returns for its 4th consecutive season and its 9th season overall! This group of dedicated individuals comes together each spooky season to share their passion for Halloween and create free haunted pathways for the people of Lakewood. Each past year has come with an incredible production that hundreds of people enjoyed.

The past 2 seasons of Nightmare On Merl Avenue have been condensed versions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This Halloween, the performance will return to the full version including the traditional pathway through the driveway and garage. Tons of cool lighting effects, creepy scenery, and terrifying scaring techniques will be featured this year!

Nightmare On Merl Avenue will be open from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Monday, October 31st, and admission will be FREE FOR ALL! The location is 13303 Merl Avenue, near Saint Edward High School. The event is open to all ages, but we recommend that children under the age of 12 are accompanied by an adult. Candy will also be given out to trick-or-treaters.

Treat yourself to a real scare this Halloween at Nightmare on Merl Avenue!

Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NightmareOnMerlAvenue

For more information about this event, contact Wes Carney (wesleycarney@gmail.com) or (216-904-7724).