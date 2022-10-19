Many Bright Spots In District Report Card

At the Lakewood Board of Education meeting Monday, Oct. 3, Director of Teaching and Learning Steven Ast shared the District’s results on the most recent Ohio Report Card, which was released in mid September and included a new format. Gone are the letter grades and in its place is a five-star rating system.

Ast was proud to report that the District earned five stars in the Gap Closing category. The Gap Closing component measures how well school districts are meeting performance expectations for their most vulnerable students in English language arts, math and graduation. The District earned four stars in the Achievement and Progress categories, which indicates that our students are exceeding the state standards in these areas and that they are making more than a year’s worth of progress in their learning. In the final two rated components - Early Literacy and Graduation Rate, the District earned three stars. This indicates that the District is meeting the state standard set for these categories.

It's a fact that the disruption that the pandemic caused in education resulted in learning loss for many students, including Lakewood students. The Report Card results indicate that the many interventions and enrichment programs the District instituted over the last school year and summer have helped it make good progress in restoring that loss, although numbers are not quite back to pre-pandemic levels of achievement yet.

While the state Report Card data helps give the schools a clearer picture of where students stand in relation to meeting state standards, the data is just one piece of a larger picture that Lakewood City Schools is striving to achieve. The District believes that its Vision of a Lakewood Graduate and its Vision of a Lakewood Educator are the best guidepost for providing students what they need to develop into successful and engaged citizens.