Art + Music was the theme for this year’s Lakewood Women’s Club's "Women Honoring Women" Celebration that took place at Vosh on September 22nd. We were so pleased with the pieces of art, photography, jewelry, arts & crafts, as well as art experiences that were donated by a number of women artists from within the Lakewood community for our auction.

All money raised from the silent auction and raffle will go towards our 2023 scholarship program awarded annually to a female student graduating from high school and pursuing additional education.

A special shout out to the artists that contributed to our celebration: Christal Keener from Crystal Moon Designs, Barbara Balogh from Women Who Roared, Amy Sedlak, Autumn Sabin, Arline Olear from Lakewood City Schools Art Department, Kristin Cliffel Ceramics, Carla DePhillips from Carlannichole designs by babe, Ashley Callahan from Ashley in Avon Photography, Ranin Abdelrazel from Magical Designs, Liz Maugans from The Yards Project, Grace Fayen: Artist, Linda Nincheff: Art Therapist, Amy Schnupp from Beth Bags, Bonnie O App from Bonoappart, Mickey Mencin from Ideamarks Art, Mary Breiner: Photography, Jessica Hofffa from Gemi Creations, Nina Ripich: Artist & Joanne Burns from Weaving Supply & Studio.

In addition, we were pleased to have Lakewood’s own Tracy Marie as our MC and musical talent. Tracy is a singer songwriter and veteran of the Cleveland music scene.

Our gratitude goes out to Michael Dolatowski, owner of Lion and Blue who has created the beautiful signature Butterfly pins for our award recipients over the last 4 years.

And last but not least a high five to The Lakewood Garden Center for supplying the flowers for our centerpieces.

As they say, it takes a village and that's certainly what we have in our community of Lakewood.

In attendance and part of the ceremonial celebration was State Senator Nickie J. Antonio who represents District 23, which includes Lakewood and Mayor Meghan George, a third generation Lakewood resident and Heidi Murray, our 2019 Community Leader honoree.

Our celebration and fundraiser recognizes a Women Community Leader and a Women Business Leader. Our selection committee is composed of current members, past presidents, and community leaders. As they reviewed the nominees, they realized that Community Leaders may be running a Business and a Business Leader is deeply involved in the Community. So even though we had 2 categories for this year’s event it needs to be highlighted how much all of these women are contributing to this community on so many different levels. We thank them for that.

The Community Leader nominee is a woman that has demonstrated excellence in leadership through her deep local understanding and outstanding initiative. She consistently advances community-driven, innovative, and sustainable solutions to the region’s most pressing challenges, and service to either one organization or a variety of volunteer activities.

The Community Leader nominees were: Emily Christescu Secretary of Lakewood Animal Safety and Advisory Board, Lizz Maxwell Site Director of GiGi’s Playhouse, Laura Webb Founder of VeloFemme, Sara Kass Owner of Cyrano’s Place, Sarah Kepple Co-founder of Action Together Lakewood and Sarah Rintamaki Founder of Connecting for Kids.

The honoree that was chosen and awarded is Lizz Maxwell from GiGi’s Playhouse. Congratulations!

The Business Leader nominee is a woman who reflects quality and dedication in the operation of a small business in Lakewood; or, who plays a key role in establishing and implementing an economic development vision in Lakewood. She serves as a role model and participates in community affairs and activities contributing time, effort, and resources. She is an agent for change who shows creativity in business decisions or in development of specific products or services, and who will continue progress.

The Business Leader nominees were: Casey Lewis Owner of The Willow Beauty Collective, Julie Warren Co-owner of Erie Design, Nichole Dzurko owner of Revival Today Care and Maureen Koopman Owner of CoLab Lakewood.

The honoree that was chosen and awarded is Julie Warren from Erie Design. Congratulations!

We are so blessed to have so many talented women here in the community of Lakewood and we look forward to next year’s event.

“Thank you again for extending the invitation, it was a beautiful event! There are a lot of talented women in our community, and it was nice to be a part of celebrating them. Nice job to you and all involved in putting together such a wonderful event!”

Thanks.

Meghan F. George

Mayor, City of Lakewood, Ohio

“Thank you, it was a privilege to participate!” Sarah Rintamaki

For those of you who aren’t familiar with our organization…

The Lakewood Women's Club was formerly known as the Junior Women’s Club of Lakewood. It is a nonprofit organization made up of emerging women leaders, from all ages and backgrounds, who are dedicated to building a healthier community through philanthropy and volunteerism.

Our members forge leadership skills - build camaraderie - and master the art of having fun. Every spring, our club accepts scholarship applications from current Lakewood female residents who are also high school seniors.

Look for us at our next social/meeting in November on our Facebook Page/Instagram/Twitter or on our website: Lakewoodwomensclub.org. We also can be reached at lakewoodwomensclub@gmail.com

Torey Via Worron is the Chairperson & Founder of "Women Honoring Women."