Judge O'Sullivan Receives Proclamation Fom Rep. Michael Skindell
County Court of Appeals Judge Cornelius O’Sullivan has just received a proclamation from Ohio House Representative Michael Skindell for his long tenure as a volunteer servant leader for Lakewood Flock Community Meals.
Ohio Congressman Skindell said, “Your name has become synonymous with vision and vitality.”
Judge O’Sullivan is a lifelong Lakewood resident and third generation Lakewoodite.
Norm Weber
Volume 18, Issue 20, Posted 11:56 AM, 10.19.2022