Judge O'Sullivan Receives Proclamation Fom Rep. Michael Skindell

by Norm Weber

(L to R) Pierre Bejjani (President of CAMEO the Cleveland American Middle East Organization), Judge O’Sullivan, and Congressman Skindell.

County Court of Appeals Judge Cornelius O’Sullivan has just received a proclamation from Ohio House Representative Michael Skindell for his long tenure as a volunteer servant leader for Lakewood Flock Community Meals.

Ohio Congressman Skindell said, “Your name has become synonymous with vision and vitality.”

Judge O’Sullivan is a lifelong Lakewood resident and third generation Lakewoodite.

Norm Weber

I am a writer by degree and profession of 42 years. I also volunteer at Lakewood Community Meals.

Read More on
Volume 18, Issue 20, Posted 11:56 AM, 10.19.2022