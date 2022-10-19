Class Of 2023 Hosting Community Cup Challenge

Lakewood, come out and watch the first ever Community Challenge! It'll be a fun night on October 22 when two basketball games will be played. All the proceeds of the event will go toward the Class of 2023's prom.

Game 1 is our community team featuring Mayor George and Superintendent Niedzwiecki, along with some other notable community members. The Community Team will take on our high school staff featuring varsity basketball Coach Cammock, athletic director Rob Slone, LHS principal Joy Morgan, and many more. Game 2 features our middle school staff including Harding's Teri Knapp and Matt Kocur and Garfield's Larry Holmes, Ben Branco and Dan McWillaims playing. The middle school staffers will face off against the elementary team, including principals Brenda Budzar of Lincoln, Eric Fortuna of Hayes and Denice Leddy of Emerson.

Outside of the fun basketball games going on in the LHS gym, the cafeteria will be the host site for a club/community showcase. High school clubs and select businesses will be displaying what their club/business has to offer. Come out and support your team! The doors open at 5pm. The first game tips off at 6pm and the second game will tip off at 7. Get your tickets ahead of time by goiong to www.payschoolsevents.com/events/details/21961.