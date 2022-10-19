Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Sunflower Garden for Ukraine

Mondays through Thursdays, October 10, 2022 through November 17, 2022

from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Main Library Activity Room and Madison Branch Children’s Program Room

For you and your pre-school child. Sunflowers are a Ukrainian symbol of peace. Help the Library grow a paper sunflower garden as a visual tribute to Ukrainian people. Create one sunflower craft for the Library’s sunflower garden and one to take home. A different sunflower craft will be offered each week. No registration is required.

Sunflower Scavenger Hunt: For All Ages

October 1, 2022 through November 30, 2022

Main Library and Madison Branch

Sunflowers have long been a beloved symbol of Ukraine and now are a symbol of peace throughout the world. Learn interesting facts about this beautiful flower as you find pictures of sunflowers placed throughout the Main Library and Madison Branch. Submit your completed scavenger hunt form to enter a drawing for a prize. No registration is required.

Jim Kleefeld's Spooky Magic Show

Friday, October 21, 2022 / 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Main Library Multipurpose Room

For the Whole Family This spooky show is fun for all ages and not too scary. Experience lots of comedy and magic. You will see Jim help out a goofy Frankenstein when he loses his head and a skeleton come apart inside a closet. You'll see a funny ghost flit from room to room while Jim tries to find him and another one magically change color from white to green to pink! There's even some helpful Halloween safety tips about not trick-or-treating at strangers' houses and carrying a flashlight for safety. Of course, in typical Jim Kleefeld fashion, the stranger's house and the flashlight both act very magical to add some fun to the message. No registration is required.

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.