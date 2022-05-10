Two Events, One Weekend

The Lakewood Historical Society has two not-to-be-missed events coming up this weekend: the final weekend for the Peek into the Past exhibit and the annual Fall Sale. Come to both, don’t miss either.

Peek into the Past is an exhibit of a wide variety of items from the Historical Society archive. In 1952, seventy years ago, Margaret Manor Butler was instrumental in establishing the Lakewood Historical Society and began the development of the archive. Since that time, the archive has continued to grow. This exhibit spotlights a small portion of the contents of the archive, including clothing items, photographs, home furnishings, books, toys, even Mrs. Ezra Nicholson’s trunk. See this ticketed exhibit on Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm, at the Nicholson House, 13335 Detroit Ave.

The annual Fall Sale will take place at the Haber Center, 13314 Detroit Ave. on Thursday, October 6, 4:00pm – 7:00pm, Friday, October 7, 9:00am – 7:00pm, Saturday, October 8, 10:00am - 6:00pm, and Sunday, October 9, 11:00am - 3:00pm. There is a large selection of gift and decorative items, furniture (including many chairs), lamps, linens, window and door hardware, doors and other salvage items, even a fireplace mantel, and much, much more. There is something for everyone!

Don’t miss these two events and support the Lakewood Historical Society while you enjoy a look at the past and a purchase from the present. Proceeds from both events support the Lakewood Historical Society. More information about both events is available on the website: lakewoodhistory.org.