The Sweetest Sloth, Marley

Hello People, I'm back, and with this opportunity I want to share with you this lovely story about my favorite animal in the world, Marley.

When I was still living in Chile, one of my friends got married to a beautiful lady from Costa Rica, and she knew one of the most generous biologists and vets in Santa Ana, CR, his name is Rodolfo. He founded a sanctuary that is also a refuge and Vet clinic, called Animals Refuge of Costa Rica (Refugio de animals Costa Rica). They return more than 75% of the animals back into their wild life which is a very high percentage; not all of them can go back into the wild because one the most important promises for the animal is that they will live. The Animal Refuge finds animals that have been in accidents or some who have lost their families, so there is a whole process because if they have any injury, they should be sure that they are well enough to be back in their natural habitat, or if they lose their families and are babies the refuge staff must make sure that they will be able to survive by themselves. So it's not just a place to have animals stay and keep alive, it's more for training them in how to survive on their own, and they take as long they need to make it happen. Another important thing about this place is how active they are with the community and pre-schools, doing workshops to create a conscience with the people and children. Sometimes, when Rodolfo visits the schools, he brings some of the quiet animals to explain how important it is to protect them for our ecosystem. He also teaches how to react in case that they see any of the animals in danger and how to assist them.

When I arrived there, I was so impressed by the place, it was very clean and organized. Everyone knows what to do, and they were very kind and generous to explain what I could do.

My first day I was mostly learning and introducing myself. When they realized that I speak English my first job was to learn the whole tour for people and do it in English, most of the the people visiting are foreigners. This part was very useful to help me understand all about how the refuge works, like where all the animals were, important facts about each of them, what they eat, and the most important I think, why they are still there and how they ended up in the refuge.

The next day and for the rest of the week, I was working in the kitchen, which is the best part because all animals will love you if you feed them. I learned what they eat, how much they eat, what time they eat and how to feed them. I have to say, this was my favorite part because it was my first real connection with the animals. I was so excited because part of my week's tasks was to feed Marley, the only sloth in the refuge. Everyone told me how chill he was, and that he would love me, I hoped so!

I recall we started with Toucans, they are very naughty, jumping around, stealing food, and biting us. It was a very fun time, and I touched one of them, he was a little shy, his name was Joe.

Another day we fed the monkeys, from outside of their house space. There were three, Nala, Tito and Noa. They are still in the refuge because they were babies when they lost their mom and they are still in training to learn how to survive by themselves. They are the most spoiled animals in the sanctuary, they play with the vets and volunteers, they are so smart and up to have fun all the time. It was very beautiful to see how Tito and Noa protect Nala all the time, they are a real family.

We fed all the animal but at the end of the week I finally got close to Marley. He was in his tree sleeping of course. We started calling him but he did not pay attention, so one of the vets told me to climb the tree and show him some carrots to get his attention, and I did. He started to move so slow, close to me, and I started feeding him, trying to be respectful with his space, but he was so chill. I swear to god he smiled at me. My heart was full of happiness. After that day, and for the rest of my volunteer time, I was the only one who fed him. They said we connected.

One day of my last week, I remember I got there and Marley wasn’t there. I went to ask to the vets, and they told me he was visiting a school with Rodolfo, so I waited for him all morning. When they got back Marley was sick, the car did not help, and he vomited for a few hours. I was so worried. We let him rest for a little while and then we gave him a shower, he enjoyed it so much, surprisingly he loves water, but we were fast because his hair takes longer to dry. After the shower we hugged him with two dry towels, and I used that time to hug him for a while. He is so beautiful. After the shower I made some food for him, I thought he would be hungry because he did not eat anything since he left the school, so I made his favorite veggies to treat him. When I started feeding him a big rain started, just right after he got dry, so I ran around to get a blanket or something to protect him and went to somewhere dry, so I could feed him in a dry place. He was happy to eat and be dry.

The refuge has some locations for rainy days to keep some of the animals dry, like Marley. He doesn’t know how protect himself from the rain because he got to the sanctuary when he was still a baby, his mom died in an electric fence, so when Rodolfo found Marley, he still did not know the main things to survive that his mom was just about to teach him. He is being trained now, but is still not ready. I remember that night I asked to stay longer than my shift, just to spend more time with him because my stay there was just for 3 weeks. So that night I stayed with him until he fell asleep. I spoiled him and played with him for a while, and when I covered him with the blanket to sleep, he went close to me and gave me some kind of kiss and a little smile! I was freaking out but mutely and my only reaction was to cry with happiness. He just did something that I always dream about, connected with me, I think because I made him feel safe and loved, I don’t know, but this is what I want to believe. I’ll always keep that memory in my heart.

Today Marley is happy, he still is at the refuge but now he has Wanda, another just rescued sloth and she is the same age as Marley. They are helping each other to learn more about the wildlife, and I think they are in love.

Fernanda Quiroga is a Traveler from Chile, working at the Root cafe.