Starr Gazer
OCTOBER
ARIES: It’s about the Ram this month; however, the Sun is shining in your 7th house of relationships, so instead of flying solo, think about taking your sweetie with you to the races.
TAURUS: Jupiter is lurking behind the scenes in the Bull Pen; nobody does it better than the Bull when it comes to chocolates, fine wine & romance (except Libra) – remember moderation.
GEMINI: You couldn’t have written the script better Twins. Jupiter in the house of friends, the more, the merrier, the Sun shining on romance, creativity & fun, double the party, & the LOVE.
CANCER: Home & Career is where the Crab rides the waves this month, flip a coin, who gets dibs on the home-cooking & who gets to nurture the Crab for a change, hint, by the Lake. 😊
LEO: Lady Luck is ready to take off for foreign lands; time to leave the Jungle for warm weather & tropical shores; take care of the community, tie up loose ends; then ROAR.
VIRGO: It’s about finances for you, Virgo, other people’s money; when you feel the hunch, play the Lotto, just don’t bet the farm; $$$ is looking good; keep an eye on the details, & the chocolate.
LIBRA: Jupiter lands in the relationship house, & the Sun is shining on YOU; if you play your cards right, you could come out with a triple. How about taking sweetie on the chocolate walk?
SCORPIO: Take it easy on the sweets this month; Jupiter is in your house of health, everything expands. You have some secret stuff going on; no surprise there; make sure you have the key…
SAGITTARIUS: Jupiter takes a visit to the Centaur’s house of children & creativity while the Sun is lighting up your house of friends; take the high road & keep the light shining brightly.
CAPRICORN: Jupiter has landed on your doorstep; the focus is still on the place you call home; although your Career is getting a nice dose of sunshine from the Sun in the 10th, enjoy!
AQUARIUS: Always looking for something different, join the local Chocolate Walk, bring a sweetie along; that way, you can remain detached within the crowd, check out a foreigner.
PISCES: The Fish’s Pond just had the Brinks truck make a deposit, just in time for Sweetest Day; you might even see a bit extra green arriving from an outside source, just in time for love.
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.