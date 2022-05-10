Starr Gazer

OCTOBER



ARIES: It’s about the Ram this month; however, the Sun is shining in your 7th house of relationships, so instead of flying solo, think about taking your sweetie with you to the races.



TAURUS: Jupiter is lurking behind the scenes in the Bull Pen; nobody does it better than the Bull when it comes to chocolates, fine wine & romance (except Libra) – remember moderation.



GEMINI: You couldn’t have written the script better Twins. Jupiter in the house of friends, the more, the merrier, the Sun shining on romance, creativity & fun, double the party, & the LOVE.



CANCER: Home & Career is where the Crab rides the waves this month, flip a coin, who gets dibs on the home-cooking & who gets to nurture the Crab for a change, hint, by the Lake. 😊



LEO: Lady Luck is ready to take off for foreign lands; time to leave the Jungle for warm weather & tropical shores; take care of the community, tie up loose ends; then ROAR.



VIRGO: It’s about finances for you, Virgo, other people’s money; when you feel the hunch, play the Lotto, just don’t bet the farm; $$$ is looking good; keep an eye on the details, & the chocolate.



LIBRA: Jupiter lands in the relationship house, & the Sun is shining on YOU; if you play your cards right, you could come out with a triple. How about taking sweetie on the chocolate walk?



SCORPIO: Take it easy on the sweets this month; Jupiter is in your house of health, everything expands. You have some secret stuff going on; no surprise there; make sure you have the key…



SAGITTARIUS: Jupiter takes a visit to the Centaur’s house of children & creativity while the Sun is lighting up your house of friends; take the high road & keep the light shining brightly.



CAPRICORN: Jupiter has landed on your doorstep; the focus is still on the place you call home; although your Career is getting a nice dose of sunshine from the Sun in the 10th, enjoy!



AQUARIUS: Always looking for something different, join the local Chocolate Walk, bring a sweetie along; that way, you can remain detached within the crowd, check out a foreigner.



PISCES: The Fish’s Pond just had the Brinks truck make a deposit, just in time for Sweetest Day; you might even see a bit extra green arriving from an outside source, just in time for love.



Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.