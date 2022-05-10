Rotary Seeks Grant Applications

Each year, the Rotary Club of Lakewood & Rocky River provides grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that serve youth, adults and the community-at-large within Lakewood and Rocky River.



The Club is now accepting applications for its 2022-23 grant cycle. The deadline for applications is Friday, October 28, 2022; grants will be announced in late December. Grants generally range from $500 to $5,000.



The Rotary Club focuses its funding primarily on programs and projects that benefit residents of Lakewood and Rocky River in the following areas: hunger, health services, housing, job training, youth leadership, and community projects. Special consideration is given to applications that request seed money for new initiatives, offer hands-on opportunities for Rotarians to volunteer, or are submitted by organizations with which Rotarians are involved.



Organizations may submit more than one application (i.e., one for an ongoing program and a second for a special start-up project). Each request should be submitted separately and include all the attachments listed on the application form.



The grant application form can be accessed on the club’s website, www.lakewoodrockyriverrotary.org. The completed application form and requested attachments should be submitted via email to grants.lrrrotary@gmail.com.