Mayor's Corner: Lakewood Gets High Marks From State Auditor

Recently, the City of Lakewood was honored to welcome the State of Ohio Auditor’s office once again to a meeting of City Council where Lakewood received the Auditor of State Award with Distinction. Less than 5% of the roughly 4,000 state and local government entities audited by the State are able to achieve this status, which demands a perfectly clean audit that is filed accurately and on time, conforming to all governmental accounting guidelines.

This is the third consecutive year that our top-notch team at City Hall has achieved this exclusive status and speaks to our deep commitment to fiscal excellence and integrity as the stewards of your public dollars. Additionally, this award provides evidence to the investment community of our financial integrity and trustworthiness, which helps maintain our bond rating and keeps borrowing costs low for Lakewood’s major capital projects when we bond out debt.

While the State Auditor was here examining our accounting and financial reporting, they were also analyzing our transparency. Lakewood was assigned the State Auditor's highest transparency rating of 4 “StaRS” in its examination of how Lakewood responds to public records requests. This high rating confirms our deep commitment at the City of Lakewood to providing full access to information and records to members of the public.

Finally, in addition to the Government Finance Officers Association Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the City was also awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the second consecutive year, and only the 6th time in Lakewood’s history. I’m very proud of our Finance staff, and all my directors and division heads that work diligently to compile information that the city needs to develop an exemplary budget book.

As we enter October, the annual budget season is well under way, and I continue to work with my departmental directors and division heads to prepare budget allocations that reflect our community vision, values, and priorities. There will also be opportunities to invest in the City’s long-term goals and needs with select capital and other special projects that maintain or improve the quality of life for our residents. As always, my core focus is to remain financially realistic and responsible with a balanced budget while keeping the excellent level of service that our residents, businesses, and visitors have come to expect and deserve.

I look forward to continuing conversations with the community about important budget priorities while working with City Council to align our budget with the needs of the City of Lakewood. Look for more on the budget process in the weeks to come.