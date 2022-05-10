LHS Has 67 AP Scholars And A Rare Perfect Score

Each new school year the Lakewood City Schools celebrates its numerous Lakewood High School students who have earned the designation of AP Scholar by virtue of their scores on the college-level Advanced Placement exams taken in May. This year, we add a special congratulations to 2022 graduate Inga Wilhelmy, who was one of only 197 students in the world to earn every point possible on the 2-D Art & Design Exam!

“This outstanding accomplishment is likely a direct reflection of the top-quality education being offered at Lakewood High School,” said Trevor Packer, head of the Advanced Placement Program. “We applaud Inga's hard work and the AP teacher responsible for engaging students and enabling them to excel in a college-level course.”

Inga’s AP teacher is Dayna Hansen. She has high praise for her exceptional former student:

“Inga Wilhelmy is one of the most brilliant and humble student artists that I have come across. Her dedication is unmatched which earned her exceptional awards during her senior year, and now a perfect score on the AP 2-D exam. Everything she does from her sketchbook planning to the finished piece is done with exceptional skill and thought. She was a leader within the art community at Lakewood High School and was an active member of the National Art Honor Society,” Hansen said. Inga is currently attending The Rhode Island School of Design majoring in painting.

2-D Art & Design is one of 20 AP courses at Lakewood High School. The District proudly congratulates the 67 current students and recent graduates who have earned AP Scholar honors thanks to their performance on their AP tests:

AP Scholars with Distinction (earned by averaging at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams):

Audrey Carson, Mia Condosta, Joseph Daso, Lewis Fetting, Andre Hallenburg, Emma Hart, Abigail Hirsch, James Holland, Lydia Kress, Teeghan McGann, Lucy McIntire, Caleigh Naylon, Alexander Peterson, Alexander Pongracz, Jackson Provost, Erin Ptacek, Eva Strazek, Reka Sundem, Kegan Weber, Anna Weiss

AP Scholars with Honor (earned by averaging at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams):

Charlotte Beno, Helinor Clark, Katherine Coleman, Rocco Crino, Tyler DiLoreto, Greta Frantz, Ava Hitter, Veruca Jouriles, Julia Kavc, Jill King, Clare Morrissey, Baily Rohrs, Carly Voltz, Sophia Weiss, Megan Winters

AP Scholars (earned by completing three or more AP Exams with grades of 3 or higher):



James Allio, Sidney Bacon, Sylvie Ballou, Lauren Barber, Anne Bartos, Kaitlyn Bitter, Gretchen Breudigam, Ainsley Bronson, Ava Bruening, Amanda Chanter, Sarah Donaldson, Amal Elhachdani, Josephina Filice, Gavin Fulmer, Grace Hildebrandt, Alexandra Hodson, Alexandra Horton, Benjamin Jablonowski, Ivy Keeper, Alexis Lindsay, Rose Lipka, Abigail Marsh, Emma Murray, Griffin Norris, Alexandria Russell, Madeleine Rybak, Julia Shields, Skylar Smith, Samuel Stallbaum, Scarlett Wankowski, Jonathan Weisbarth, Lila Wright.