LHS Grad Sydney Wilhelmy Wins Obama-Chesky Scholarship

Congratulations to Sydney Wilhelmy LHS class of 2020, for being one of 100 inaugural recipients of the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service, also known as the Voyager Scholarship.

The initiative, designed to shape the next generation of public service leaders, is a creation of the Obama Foundation and supported by Airbnb co-founder Brian Chesky. The Scholarship is composed of a $50,000 in tuition assistance to cover the difference remaining after university scholarships and loans for the balance of his undergraduate degree studies; $10,000 + free Airbnb accommodation for this coming summer, for a “summer voyage” to gain exposure to new communities and experience in his field pursuant to a project or internship; $2,000 every year for the next ten years after graduation as a travel stipend as well as fully covered flights and hotels to a four-day Fall Summit conference in New York City to hear from high profile speakers, meet other recipients, and meet with President Obama and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

Sydney is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh majoring in Political Science, minoring in Economics, with certificates in Arabic and European Union Studies. This past summer, he won a $7500 grant from the US Department of Education to study the Syrian dialect of Arabic in a city in eastern Germany called Halle, where he was able to do intensive Arabic study and utilize German to connect with both the large refugee diaspora and the German community simultaneously. In speaking about the honor to the Pittwire publication, Sydney said, “Receiving the Voyager Scholarship is an incredible honor, and I am still trying to wrap my head around what it means for the rest of my time at Pitt and beyond. I am especially grateful for the opportunity to lighten the burden on my parents of putting three children through college at the same time. They are the most loving, supportive and hardworking people I know, and I am endlessly proud to be their son. I would not be the person I am today without them. I am planning to return to Europe for this summer voyage where I want to explore further the political and social relationships between Europe and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region as they pertain to migration, foreign policy and human rights."

“My dream job is with the United States Foreign Service, although I am interested in the entire field of international affairs and international development. I've always held that a measure of professional success is whether the work I do leaves a positive impact on other people's lives — and combining this measure with my interest in international affairs and policy has led me to my current career trajectory towards internationally oriented public service.”