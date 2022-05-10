LHS Celebrates Homecoming

The Lakewood High School Ranger Royalty were crowned at today's Homecoming Pep Rally. Congratulations to Helen Hylton and Jacob Mariani and all the Homecoming Court members!

Court members were Alex Hodson, Lilly Metzger, Maya Stewart, Lydianna Trudel, Gabe Constantine, Rocco Crino, Eli LaDue, and Mui Salti. What a fantastic Friday night for Homecoming Weekend! A super Spirit Parade ending with a big victory for our Rangers!

The Homecoming Dance capped off a great week of Homecoming activities across the district. LHS Student Council members and adviser Aimee Guzowski did a fabulous job transforming the gym and cafeteria to fit the Las Vegas/Casino Night theme. It was a great week to be a Ranger and a reminder of just how much #LKWDRocks!