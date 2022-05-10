League Of Women Voters Mary Warren Impact Scholarship Winner Reka Sundem's Winning Essay

"How can our federal, state, and local governments better provide for basic human needs?"

Every human being should be entitled to having their basic human needs met. If they can’t provide for those needs themselves, then the government should help fill in the gaps. Basic human needs include things like food, water, shelter, and healthcare.

You need money for all these things. And how do we get money? Jobs. Jobs, jobs, jobs. Our state and federal government should be focusing on helping more people get education geared toward employment that provides a living wage. The government should help people in job searches, as well as job retention counseling. If you are constantly changing jobs you don’t get the benefits that come with staying at a job for a long period of time.

Once you have a job, you can start to pay for food and water. But those aren’t the only things that are important for survival. You need a place to stay — a home. State and federal governments should implement better programs that provide for affordable housing. Many people's annual salary is not enough to cover a house or even an apartment. Even those who can initially afford housing, if they fall into a hard time and lose their house, it can cause a snowball effect.

Healthcare should be considered a basic human need and not a luxury item — as it once was. The government should be involved in helping make healthcare affordable for everyone. People need ways to get back on their feet after an unexpected major medical cost. Many people have to file for bankruptcy because their medical expenses are so high. This shouldn’t happen to anyone.

We need universal recognition that mental health is just as important as physical health. Preventative care for mental health — just as physical preventative care — reduces overall medical costs, as well as the negative impacts on jobs, families, and communities. The state governments should ensure that people should get days off of work for mental health too, not only physical health. It is a benefit that every working person should be provided with.

Government programs aren’t created instantaneously. People need to vote for those kinds of people that will make these changes. The key word here is voting. It is important that everyone plays a role in the government when they come of age. While everyone is entitled to having all their basic human needs met, everyone also has a corresponding responsibility to vote. All levels of government should make voting easier. Local governments should encourage people to get registered and go vote at elections. State and Federal governments should provide protections like the Voting Rights Act of 1965 which prevented especially black voters from being discriminated against. If you don’t vote, you can’t help foster change. The government should be helping people fill their basic human needs, but the people have to do their part too!

Reka plans on studying biomedical engineering at Boston University and also minoring in psychology and philosophy.