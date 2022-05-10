Lakewood Community Meals

THIRD SATURDAYS THRU NOVEMBER 2022

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1375 W. Clifton Boulevard from 10am until noon

Produce distribution in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, servers meet 9am to help prepare and distribute 6,000 pounds of produce. Take-out. Please bring I.D. and your own bags/boxes/carts. All are welcome to serve and receive!

EVERY WEDNESDAY AND FRIDAY

Lakewood Family YMCA - 16915 Detroit Ave 216-521-8400 Doors open 11:30am, free produce and baked goods provided by Rocky River Giant Eagle, Take-out only