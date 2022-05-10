Dr. G's Ranger Round Up: Homecoming Football

FOOTBALL - 9/30/22 Lakewood vs Parma

The Lakewood Ranger Football Team placed an exclamation point on a perfect Homecoming Friday, outlasting a determined Parma squad 36-24. With the game tied at 18 at half, the Rangers finished strong, thanks in large part to the legs and arm of junior QB Alex Symons, who threw 4 TD passes and ran for 2 more. Senior Mason Ivinskas, who only started playing football in 9th grade, had two TD's and an interception, while sophomore Jaylen Chappel also caught two TD's and played strong defense. The game was still in doubt when junior Aidan Maxwell forced a fumble with 5 minutes remaining. This was a great team effort!



Today's magic was created by endless hours of work by our football team, our cheerleaders, the Lakewood Ranger Marching Band and staff members who manage the logistics of the pep rally, parade and game. I sat with my friends Emma and Tom Bangert, whose son Aidan is a first year player (he made a nice play on special teams). Emma grew up in England, so I asked her how she would describe "Friday Night Under the Lights" to one who had never experienced it. She said (paraphrasing) "It's a celebration of the community. So many elements—dancing, athletics, music—come together to create a beautiful picture." Emma actually summed up the whole day, from the pep rally to the parade and then of course the game.



Thanks to all those who help to paint the gorgeous picture that was the Friday of Homecoming weekend. This includes a fabulous, energetic purple and gold splashed student section. I was so happy to see alumni Mason Orlando, Nikki Sullenberger, Kim Banek, Camille Seiler, Joshua Mika, Joe Twardesky, among others, back home supporting their alma matter. Rangers for Life.



The Lakewood Rangers are one team, from one town, that gives it their all. Congrats to Coach Thome for all his hard work and dedication, and to all the players who have made the commitment to play a tough sport. Long Live Lakewood.