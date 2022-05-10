2022 Firefighter Recognition Ceremony To Be Held On Sunday, October 9th

The Lakewood Fire Department will host its annual Firefighter Recognition Ceremony on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Fire Station No. 1, 14601 Madison Avenue. Join Mayor George, the Lakewood Fire Department and community leaders as they honor new firefighters who have joined n the Lakewood Fire Department as well as firefighters who have retired or have been promoted over the last year.

All on-duty fire personnel will gather with fire apparatus at the site of the Firefighter’s Memorial in front of the station for the ceremony. Members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend the event.

This event kicks off National Fire Prevention Week (October 9-October 16). This year’s theme “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.™” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

Fire Prevention Week provides the Lakewood Fire Department with the opportunity to educate all the citizens of Lakewood in fire and life safety. In addition, raising community awareness in fire and life safety, can result in the reduction of our community’s risk, thusly saving lives and preventing injuries.