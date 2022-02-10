Putting Down Roots And Thriving In Lakewood: The Life Story Of Sammy The Spruce

Sammy the Spruce was born in Canada, but he’s spent most of his life here in Lakewood as a legal permanent resident.

Years ago, when our whole family was in Canada, our daughter came home one day with a moist twig in a plastic baggie, with long skinny roots growing out of it. It was Earth Day, and she planned to get it started as her contribution toward saving the planet. He was named Sammy the Spruce. We put him into a small flowerpot full of dirt, the roots took hold and he hasn’t stopped growing since, moving into larger pots as the years went by.

There came a time when we decided to move, and start a new life in the USA. We had some family ties in the Cleveland area, and when we looked around, the peaceful tree-lined streets of Lakewood looked welcoming and wonderful. We packed most of our possessions in a gigantic rental truck. My best friend and I did our best to cram everything in efficiently, but according to my wife, the inside of the truck looked like the inside of our garage does now: tightly packed and very disorganized.

My friend had volunteered to drive our car, and Sammy sat in a little clay pot on the back seat. I still bless the border guard who asked me a few questions and sent me on my way. I think I’d probably still be there in the parking lot if he had demanded that I lift up the door and unpack the truck. He also looked into the car.. and noticed Sammy, trying hard to look innocent. “That’s a houseplant, right?” “Yeah!” I said in a squeaky voice, and we were free to go.

We rented for our first years in Lakewood, and Sammy had no choice but to stay potted. But we eventually found our dream home on Chase Avenue, and we didn’t feel any concern about planting him permanently, his traveling days were over.

Twenty six years after our move here, we have all put down roots, and we have been thriving in this wonderful community.

Thanks to everyone who voted for Sammy.