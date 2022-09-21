The Tastiest Coffee And Crepes In Lakewood

I always appreciate a good coffee shop. The strong coffee smell, tasty desserts, and the cozy atmosphere always make it an excellent place to unwind and enjoy your day. I recently found a cute little coffee shop called Brewella’s and it serves the best coffee and crepes in town. The enchanting vintage space (or should this say eclectic aesthetic space) and delicious coffee make Brewella’s the place to go!



Coffee and Snacks



There is nothing better than sipping on your coffee while enjoying a soft, authentic French crepe. At Brewella's, they serve plenty of unique coffees that fit the seasons. For instance, they have Merry Maple Latte during the winter, which is flavored with maple, cinnamon, and latte. I had iced coffee with vanilla syrup, a second one with hazelnut, and since fall is near I decided to try the pumpkin pie crepe and the iced Jack-o-latte drink with oat milk. With just one sip, you can appreciate the whimsical autumn vibes in these seasonal menu items.



Atmosphere



When it comes to coffee shops, the atmosphere is a major part of the experience. It sets the tone for how relaxed you are and how long you will stay. Brewella’s Coffee, Crepes, and Collectables has a wonderfully inviting atmosphere that makes you want to cozy up on the sofa and enjoy the day. The antique store vibes give it a sense of familiarity that can be comforting. The shop also always works diligently to remain seasonally relevant, and the decorations often reflect the upcoming holidays.



Overall Rating



All in all, Brewella’s is a great place for coffee lovers, readers, writers, and anyone with a sweet tooth. You can stop by for a quick coffee or spend a few hours getting inspiration from the décor and enjoying the atmosphere. I give it 5 stars!







Pebbles Brown is a foodie who is excited to share the things that interest her the most: Culture and Food. She hopes that as you follow along with her journey, she will spark your excitement and help you nurture your own passions and projects, whether that be food and culture, or something else.