Ten LHS Musicians Earn Regional Orchestra Spot
Congratulations to the 10 Lakewood High musicians chosen to be part of the Ohio Music Educators Association’s Northeast Ohio Regional Orchestra and an additional congrats to senior violinist Lydia Kress on being selected for the All-State Orchestra! Students must qualify for the Regional Orchestra to be eligible for a spot with the All-State Orchestra. Jill King earned alternate status for the All-State ensemble.
The 10 LHS musicians will perform with the Regional ensemble on Nov. 3 at EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall in Akron. The All-State ensemble performs at the OMEA annual conference, which will be held in Columbus in early February.
Northeast Regional Orchestra qualifiers:
Eileen Brady - violin
Willow Detmar - bass
Jill King - cello
Margot King - violin
Lydia Kress - viola
Jaden Mills - bass
Madeline Oldfield - viola
Jaxson Riley - cello
Bryce Sandoval - cello
Bode Smith - violin
Congratulations to these talented and dedicated students!